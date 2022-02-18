Stopping AAPI hate

There have been more than 10,000 hate incidents against Asian Americans and Pacific Islanders in the U.S. since the start of the pandemic. Two bills in California are aiming to combat such harassment and violence.Feb. 18, 2022
