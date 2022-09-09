Steve Bannon's Summer of Legal Troubles

It started with his conviction for contempt of Congress, when Steve Bannon refused a subpoena from the House 1/6 panel. Now, he could face more time in prison in New York over an alleged scheme to launder money that was raised for the border wall. It’s been quite a summer for the Trump ally. Lisa Graves, deputy assistant attorney general under President Clinton, joins Mehdi to discuss, along with author Ben Teitelbaum.Sept. 9, 2022