Special Grand Jury approved for Trump probe

The January 6th Committee confirms it's investigating a Trump Administration plan to use the military to *seize* voting machines, as a special grand jury is being greenlit for the Trump probe in Georgia. It's getting hard to keep track of each breathtaking development. Former prosecutor Daniel Goldman helps make sense of the latest.Jan. 25, 2022
