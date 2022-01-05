Should the military be ready for another insurrection in 2024?
Three retired generals say there’s a real chance of another assault on democracy… and the armed forces should be wargaming it. But doesn’t the military have its own extremism problems? One of the generals, Paul Eaton, joins Mehdi to discuss.Jan. 5, 2022
