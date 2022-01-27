Shirley Chisholm: 50 years later

Congresswoman Barbara Lee discusses the enduring legacy of her mentor, Shirley Chisolm, the first Black woman in Congress, who launched her run for president 50 years ago this week. The anniversary comes with President Biden on the verge of nominating the first Black woman to the Supreme Court.Jan. 27, 2022
UP NEXT
