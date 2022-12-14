IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

    Sen. Chris Murphy: It's Time for the U.S. To End its Role in Yemen War

The Mehdi Hasan Show

Sen. Chris Murphy: It's Time for the U.S. To End its Role in Yemen War

15:39

For years, the U.S. has been complicit in the war in Yemen and its devastating effects. But as Congress votes on a Yemen war powers resolution, Mehdi says there’s another piece of the puzzle that we can’t afford to forget. Democratic Sen. Chris Murphy joins him to discuss.Dec. 14, 2022

    Sen. Chris Murphy: It's Time for the U.S. To End its Role in Yemen War

