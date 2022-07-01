SCOTUS' Major Blow To Biden's Climate Agenda

On the same day that history was made with Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson’s swearing-in, the Supreme Court issued one of the biggest environmental decisions in years — a major blow to Biden’s lofty climate goals. The court did side with Biden on ending the Trump-era “Remain in Mexico” policy. Will it save SCOTUS’ crumbling legitimacy? Not exactly, Mehdi says. Slate senior writer Mark Joseph Stern joins him to discuss.July 1, 2022