Ron DeSantis’s authoritarian war on education is reaching new heights

From phony election police to a war on science, Mehdi has detailed the many far-right authoritarian dangers posed by Ron DeSantis. But now, Florida's GOP governor is scaring teachers out of teaching. And Mehdi’s calling this what it is: an attack on democracy. After initially self-censoring his course, University of Central Florida assistant sociology professor Jonathan Cox is taking a stand. He joins Mehdi to weigh in.Jan. 11, 2023