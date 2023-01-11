IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

    Ron DeSantis’s authoritarian war on education is reaching new heights

The Mehdi Hasan Show

Ron DeSantis’s authoritarian war on education is reaching new heights

09:38

From phony election police to a war on science, Mehdi has detailed the many far-right authoritarian dangers posed by Ron DeSantis. But now, Florida's GOP governor is scaring teachers out of teaching. And Mehdi’s calling this what it is: an attack on democracy. After initially self-censoring his course, University of Central Florida assistant sociology professor Jonathan Cox is taking a stand. He joins Mehdi to weigh in.Jan. 11, 2023

