Ron DeSantis is a bully

In a pandemic, wearing a mask to a public event is totally normal, right? Wrong, apparently, if you’re in an enclosed space with the Florida governor. Dawn Marshall joins Mehdi Hasan to respond to Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis bullying her teenage son for masking up.March 4, 2022
