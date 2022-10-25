Rishi Sunak will be Britain's First Nonwhite PM. But Will He Be Good for Minorities?

The UK has a new prime minister (again). Rishi Sunak is also set to be the first person of color to lead Britain and Northern Ireland. But what will that mean for the minorities he’s set to lead? The i newspaper columnist Yasmin Alibhai-Brown joins Mehdi to discuss.Oct. 25, 2022