Residents fight for survival in Mariupol

As Russia continues to shell the battered city of Mariupol, Ukrainian member of Parliament Maryan Zablotskyy joins Mehdi to discuss the dire situation in the strategically vital Ukrainian city. March 22, 2022
UP NEXT
Mehdi Hasan introduces you to Putin’s favorite fascist philosopher
08:05
Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas hospitalized with flu-like symptoms
00:46
Sen. Warren is glad Joe Biden is dealing with Russia right now
10:31
Many Americans don’t hear the ‘democracy in danger’ alarm
05:36
Bob Saget dies at age 65
00:15
Nikole Hannah-Jones: GOP education assault is out of the fascist playbook