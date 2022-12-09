IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

The Mehdi Hasan Show

Republicans’ Odd Response to Antisemitism Accusations

13:05

Antisemitic tropes are on the rise, especially on the right. But it seems that whenever a Republican is accused of antisemitism, their response goes something like: “I can’t be antisemitic, I love Israel!” News flash, Mehdi says: Defending and praising Israel doesn’t mean you aren’t antisemitic. MSNBC political analyst Peter Beinart joins him to weigh in.Dec. 9, 2022

