  • Trial begins for former cop who killed Daunte Wright

    15:25

  • Republicans keep flouting Jan. 6 cmte, threatening democracy

    08:04

  • Yemen and the U.S.’s massive Saudi arms deal

    13:08

  • Angela Merkel, the face of European governance, steps down

    10:11

  • Remember when Devin Nunes sued a parody cow Twitter account?

    04:56

  • Could America end up in an open conflict with Russia?

    16:08

  • Biden’s economy is strong, but you wouldn’t know it

    11:34

  • Shannon Watts on holding parents of school shooters accountable

    11:42

  • Julián Castro on Biden’s immigration-policy mixed message

    07:39

  • A brighter future for rapid Covid tests?

    10:46

  • Parkland survivor reflects on Michigan school shooting

    10:00

  • Zephyr Teachout on insurrection denialism

    09:40

  • The Israel boycott

    10:39

  • Supreme Court versus Roe v. Wade

    09:01

  • EXCLUSIVE: Rep. Ilhan Omar on Islamophobia

    13:34

  • Where the Iran nuclear deal negotiations stand

    12:30

  • What Dr. Oz and Donald Trump have in common

    05:14

  • What’s the solution to prison gerrymandering?

    12:39

  • Doctors tackle your thorny Omicron questions

    15:53

  • Lauren Boebert and Ilhan Omar’s contentious call

    07:56

Trump’s former chief of staff Mark Meadows is moving closer to a criminal indictment, while Steve Bannon is set to go on trial next July. Glenn Kirschner and Rick Wilson discuss whether it’s all part of a grand scheme to get Donald Trump back into the Oval Office.Dec. 9, 2021

