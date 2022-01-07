IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
The Mehdi Hasan Show

Rep. Swalwell and wife Brittany reflect on Jan. 6

05:48

One year after an attack on the U.S. Capitol, his place of work, Rep. Eric Swalwell and his wife Brittany join Mehdi to look back on the insurrection and what that day was like for their family.Jan. 7, 2022

