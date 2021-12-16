Rep. Jayapal on Mark Meadows’ text from “Lawmaker”
A damning text message from an unnamed congressman to former WH chief of staff Mark Meadows reveals how the Republican effort to subvert the election started long before the race was even called. Rep. Pramila Jayapal discusses the Democrats’ new urgency on voting rights.Dec. 16, 2021
