Rep. Barbara Lee on calls for U.S. intervention in Ukraine
05:55
Share this -
copied
Democratic Congresswoman Barbara Lee of California was the sole vote against the authorization of military force after 9/11. She was the one in the 421-1 vote. Lee joins Mehdi Hasan to react to lawmakers’ calls for military intervention in Ukraine.March 4, 2022
UP NEXT
Many Americans don’t hear the ‘democracy in danger’ alarm
05:36
Bob Saget dies at age 65
00:15
Nikole Hannah-Jones: GOP education assault is out of the fascist playbook
12:03
As political tensions rise, could outright violence soon follow?
06:23
Mehdi Hasan exposes hypocrisy behind the right’s free speech-focused ‘university’
02:49
SCOTUS to hear case on FBI Muslim surveillance program