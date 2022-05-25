Racism and the Georgia Governor’s Race

Following Donald Trump’s example, Georgia gubernatorial candidate David Perdue took up the “Go back to where you came from” torch, aiming the slur at Democratic hopeful Stacey Abrams. It’s a phrase many people of color have had hurled at them, and its racist meaning is clear, Mehdi says. Wajahat Ali, author of the relevantly titled “Go Back to Where You Came From: And Other Helpful Recommendations on How to Become American,” weighs in.May 25, 2022