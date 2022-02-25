Putin’s bogus claim to “denazify” Ukraine

In an attempt to justify his attack on Ukraine, Vladimir Putin claims the country is run by Neo-Nazis. Steven Pifer, the former ambassador to Ukraine under Bill Clinton, and Jason Stanley, author of “How Facism Works,” join Mehdi Hasan to discuss the Russian propaganda narrative.Feb. 25, 2022
