Proud Boys to Take Center Stage

Did you see the pro-Proud Boys op-ed…penned by a Proud Boy's wife? It came ahead of Tuesday’s hearing in which the January 6 committee seems to be focused on the role of the right-wing violent extremist group, and whether Trump was more than a bystander in inciting their mayhem. MSNBC political analyst Tim Miller and Puck News correspondent Tina Nguyen join Mehdi to discuss.July 12, 2022