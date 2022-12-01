Progressive Rising Star on Leaving Congress

The Democratic House majority is on its way out, but in its two years, this Congress has done quite a bit: a pandemic rescue package, a massive infrastructure package and more. But there’s still much to do in this lame duck session, and progressive rising star Rep. Mondaire Jones — on his way out due to Dem redistricting — joins Mehdi to talk about what he thinks needs to be done in his last month in Congress.Dec. 1, 2022