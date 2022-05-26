Police Reform Two Years after George Floyd's Murder

Two years ago, George Floyd’s murder sparked the largest protests ever on racial injustice, with many hoping that Floyd’s murder would spur Congress to get something done on police reform. But while a sweeping federal bill passed through the House, it languishes in the graveyard that is the Senate, leaving us to wonder: how do we get real change in this country? Authors and reporters Robert Samuels and Toluse Olorunnipa join Mehdi to discuss.May 26, 2022