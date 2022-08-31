Ousted AZ House Speaker Speaks Out About GOP's Future

Arizona state House Speaker Rusty Bowers is a lifelong conservative with a long career in politics. Earlier this year, he told the House 1/6 committee about efforts to overturn the 2020 election in his state. But in a few months, he’ll be out of office after losing his bid for a state Senate seat to a ‘Big Lie’ believer. Bowers joins Mehdi to discuss the future of the Republican Party and the darkness he sees spreading within it.Aug. 31, 2022