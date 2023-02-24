IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

The Mehdi Hasan Show

One Year Later: How and When Will the War in Ukraine End?

11:56

Russia’s war in Ukraine has reached the one-year mark, and the question remains: Will this conflict end in peace talks – or a total military defeat? Anatol Lieven and Amb. Steven Pifer join Mehdi for an actual debate about what the end of this war should look like. Something they both agree on? Avoid “nuclear annihilation.”Feb. 24, 2023

