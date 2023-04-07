IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

    One thing clear in hush-money case: Trump is unfit for office

    14:03
    Mehdi debunks the myth that Republican Tim Scott is a moderate

    18:18

  • Mehdi debates ex-Iraq hawk on whether Bush should be arrested

    15:31

  • Why our entire democracy could hinge on the Wisconsin Supreme Court race

    19:52

  • How Centrist Democrats contributed to SVB bank collapse

    18:30

  • What’s behind GOP “Soros-backed DA” claims about Alvin Bragg 

    04:08

  • 20 years on, should George W. Bush be on trial for Iraq?

    28:21

  • Noam Chomsky reflects on the Iraq War 20 years later

    07:46

  • WMD Inspector: Bush should have faced war crimes court over Iraq invasion

    08:55

  • Why Biden may be a lot like Trump on immigration

    07:26

  • The Truth about the Lab Leak theory 

    25:09

  • Republicans pretend right-wing terrorism doesn't exist

    14:37

  • What Elon Musk’s China ties mean for Tesla & Twitter... and how it could endanger the rest of us

    20:03

  • One Year Later: How and When Will the War in Ukraine End?

    11:56

  • Nikki Haley takes on Trump in 2024 race after career of flip flops

    24:05

  • Should Democrats Treat “Socialist” Like A Dirty Word?

    09:56

  • Two out-of-the-box solutions to the debt ceiling crisis

    17:59

  • Beyond Police Reform: Is it time to 'Abolish' Police?

    15:42

  • It's hard to overstate MTG's threat to America — and she's the face of today's GOP

    31:43

The Mehdi Hasan Show

One thing clear in hush-money case: Trump is unfit for office

14:03

Former President Trump has been charged with 34 felony counts of falsifying business records. But does the outcome of the case really matter? Mehdi Hasan argues that when it comes to Trump’s fitness for office, we’ve already seen enough.April 7, 2023

