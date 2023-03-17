IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

    Noam Chomsky reflects on the Iraq War 20 years later

The Mehdi Hasan Show

Noam Chomsky reflects on the Iraq War 20 years later

07:46

Prolific anti-war activist Noam Chomsky delivers his verdict on the “most elementary truth” American leaders still refuse to acknowledge about the Iraq War 20 years later: “It was the supreme international crime of aggression.” Watch his wide ranging discussion with Mehdi on the lessons the U.S. has still failed to learn from the 2003 Iraq War.March 17, 2023

