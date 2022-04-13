New discoveries about Trump's tenure

Because of all that happened, there's probably a lot you've forgotten about Donald Trump and his bumbling brand of authoritarianism. How does one remember it all, much less make sense of it? Welcome to the world of presidential historian Julian Zelizer, who's authored or edited 22 books, including one all about the Trump presidency. He joins Mehdi to discuss his recent work — and the discoveries that he and his colleagues unearthed while writing it.April 13, 2022