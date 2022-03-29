IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
The Mehdi Hasan Show

Negotiating with Russia

08:59

What is the best way to get Russia to the negotiating table? And is there an end game for Putin that Ukrainians might be willing to accept? Former U.S. Ambassador to Poland Stephen Mull joins Mehdi Hasan to discuss.March 29, 2022

