    More U.S. Officials Now Push Diplomacy in Russia-Ukraine War Weeks After Backlash To Progressive Calls

The Mehdi Hasan Show

More U.S. Officials Now Push Diplomacy in Russia-Ukraine War Weeks After Backlash To Progressive Calls

The Russia-Ukraine war is entering its tenth month, and President Biden’s own national security advisers think the conflict will end at the negotiating table. So why was it so controversial for House progressives to support talks with Putin? Rep. Ro Khanna joins Mehdi to discuss.Nov. 23, 2022

    More U.S. Officials Now Push Diplomacy in Russia-Ukraine War Weeks After Backlash To Progressive Calls

