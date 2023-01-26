IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
    Mike Pompeo's dismissal of Jamal Khashoggi is nothing short of despicable

    Serial liar George Santos fits right in with the modern GOP

  A prominent medical expert is denying Covid death numbers

  Davos economic forum exposes fake right-wing populists

  Harvard reverses course on decision to deny fellowship to human rights expert

  Highlights from The Mehdi Hasan Show on Peacock

  At what point does GOP denial of right-wing violence become complicity?

  Mehdi asks WH climate adviser: What should Biden be doing on climate change?

  Mehdi debunks the GOP's faux outrage over the debt ceiling

  Meet the Democrat taking on Missouri Sen. Josh Hawley

  Why the Biden and Trump classified docs cases aren't the same

  Republicans' whataboutism is on full display view as McCarthy plots his revenge on Dems

  Is the Biden admin prepared to tackle the latest Covid variant?

  The Biden administration flip flops on Title 42

  How Elon Musk's Twitter helped make far-right violence in Brazil possible

  Ron DeSantis's authoritarian war on education is reaching new heights

  Two Years After the Attack on the U.S. Capitol, Brazil Has its Own 1/6

  Free Speech Seems to See Different Standards for Anti-Israel Criticism

  Mehdi: This Is McCarthyism All Over Again — Only This Time, It's Kevin and Not Joe

  Could Transportation Secretary Buttigieg Have Helped Prevent the Southwest Fiasco?

The Mehdi Hasan Show

Mike Pompeo's dismissal of Jamal Khashoggi is nothing short of despicable

Even the least dynamic, least inspiring and least likely GOP presidential contenders are turning the far-right pandering up to 11. Case in point: Mike Pompeo, who’s using the brutal murder of Washington Post columnist Jamal Khashoggi to get attention on his political rehab tour. Former Republican Rep. Joe Walsh and MSNBC political analyst Susan Del Percio join Mehdi to weigh in.Jan. 26, 2023

