Mehdi: Trump Was Deliberate About 1/6

Most of Trump’s presidency was off the cuff — but the 1/6 hearings show how in the weeks before the insurrection, the former president, for once, was deliberate with his decisions and rhetoric as he laid the groundwork for his ‘Big Lie.’ In private, his allies acknowledged their alarm. But in public, many of their moral compasses seemed to disappear. Former Sen. Barbara Boxer joins Mehdi to discuss.July 14, 2022