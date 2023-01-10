Mehdi: This Is McCarthyism All Over Again — Only This Time, It's Kevin and Not Joe

Kevin McCarthy is (finally, barely) speaker, which means the GOP House majority can get on with its intended business of absolutely unhinged conspiracy theories masquerading as congressional hearings. They include a new Judiciary subcommittee led by Rep. Jim Jordan that will investigate the investigators. Want a preview, Mehdi asks? Just take a look back at the Benghazi hearings.Jan. 10, 2023