Mehdi: It's Time for Dems to Expand the Court

Thanks to a Republican-packed Supreme Court, Roe v. Wade has been overturned, gun rights have been expanded and the enforcement of Miranda rights has been curtailed — and the term isn’t even over. The system is broken, Mehdi says, and Democrats should take action to address it before they potentially lose their majority. That boils down to three words: expand the court. Slate’s Dahlia Lithwick, The Nation’s Elie Mystal and Democratic strategist Adrienne Elrod join Mehdi to discuss.June 28, 2022