'Corrupt and dysfunctional': Mehdi presses senator on why Manchin chairs energy committee
Sen. Joe Manchin has made a fortune off of the coal industry. NBC's Mehdi Hasan presses Sen. Ed Markey, a leading voice on climate reform, to explain why Manchin is allowed to chair a key Senate energy committee.March 31, 2022
Biden administration weighs releasing one million barrels of oil a day from reserves
Ted Cruz feels a lot different about democracy now than he did on Jan. 6
