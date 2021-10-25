Mehdi Hasan on GOP normalizing far-right fascism

This week President Trump released a statement that said “the insurrection took place on November 3, Election Day. January 6 was the Protest!” But GOP elected officials like Sen. Roy Blunt (R-MS) have refused to condemn the former president and his pro-insurrection remarks. MSNBC’s Mehdi Hasan says the party “has been radicalized and taken over by extremists…we in the supposedly liberal media cannot be, cannot be!, whitewashing or normalizing what is basically far-right fascism at our door.”Oct. 25, 2021