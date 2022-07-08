Mehdi: GOP Extremism Can't Go Unanswered Anymore

GOP Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene went viral after suggesting that the July 4 Philadelphia and Highland Park shootings were false flags meant to push Republicans to back gun control measures. It’s bad enough that this lunacy is coming from a sitting member of Congress — but what’s worse, Mehdi says, is that the party is letting this nonsense flow freely to its base as it goes unanswered. David Jolly and Molly Jong-Fast join Mehdi to discuss the rise in extremism among the right.July 8, 2022