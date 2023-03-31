IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

The Mehdi Hasan Show

Mehdi debates ex-Iraq hawk on whether Bush should be arrested

15:31

The International Criminal Court issued an arrest warrant for Russian President Vladmir Putin’s war crimes in Ukraine. Notably, these charges came the same week as the twenty-year anniversary of America’s illegal invasion of Iraq. All of this raises the question: if Putin should be prosecuted for war crimes, then why shouldn’t Bush? Atlantic Staff Writer Tom Nichols joins Mehdi for an actual debate.March 31, 2023

