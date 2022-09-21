Mehdi: Critics of the British Monarchy Should Have Free Speech, Too

Queen Elizabeth II’s death sparked an outpouring of mourners worldwide. But for a small minority, she — or at least the British monarchy — was, and still is, a symbol of empire and colonialism. How come her critics haven’t been able to speak freely? British writer and commentator Lola Adesioye and MSNBC political analyst Eddie Glaude Jr. join Mehdi to discuss dissent and democracy.Sept. 21, 2022