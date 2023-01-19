IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

  • At what point does GOP denial of right-wing violence become complicity?

    16:53
  • Now Playing

    Mehdi asks WH climate adviser: What should Biden be doing on climate change?

    09:35
  • UP NEXT

    Mehdi debunks the GOP’s faux outrage over the debt ceiling

    12:47

  • Meet the Democrat taking on Missouri Sen. Josh Hawley

    09:06

  • Why the Biden and Trump classified docs cases aren’t the same

    03:07

  • Republicans' whataboutism is on full display view as McCarthy plots his revenge on Dems

    19:08

  • Is the Biden admin prepared to tackle the latest Covid variant?

    11:29

  • The Biden administration flip flops on Title 42

    11:05

  • How Elon Musk’s Twitter helped make far-right violence in Brazil possible

    09:58

  • Ron DeSantis’s authoritarian war on education is reaching new heights

    09:38

  • Two Years After the Attack on the U.S. Capitol, Brazil Has its Own 1/6

    15:11

  • Free Speech Seems to See Different Standards for Anti-Israel Criticism

    13:08

  • Mehdi: This Is McCarthyism All Over Again — Only This Time, It's Kevin and Not Joe

    11:42

  • Could Transportation Secretary Buttigieg Have Helped Prevent the Southwest Fiasco?

    12:13

  • Meet the 75 Incoming Freshmen in Congress Still Waiting to be Sworn In

    10:27

  • A New Documentary Gives A Behind-the-Scenes Look Into 1/6

    10:55

  • Elon Musk is the King of Trolls. But Can the Media Stop Feeding Him?

    13:21

  • GOP Disarray on Display over House Speaker Vote

    14:56

  • Ginni Thomas Not Mentioned in Jan. 6 Committee Report

    20:38

  • Israel's New Far-Right Government Makes America's GOP Look Mild

    11:18

The Mehdi Hasan Show

Mehdi asks WH climate adviser: What should Biden be doing on climate change?

09:35

The Biden administration has announced plans to address climate change head-on. But is it too late to reverse the damage done, or to even decelerate the harmful effects in our near future? White House national climate adviser Ali Zaidi joins Mehdi to discuss.Jan. 19, 2023

  • At what point does GOP denial of right-wing violence become complicity?

    16:53
  • Now Playing

    Mehdi asks WH climate adviser: What should Biden be doing on climate change?

    09:35
  • UP NEXT

    Mehdi debunks the GOP’s faux outrage over the debt ceiling

    12:47

  • Meet the Democrat taking on Missouri Sen. Josh Hawley

    09:06

  • Why the Biden and Trump classified docs cases aren’t the same

    03:07

  • Republicans' whataboutism is on full display view as McCarthy plots his revenge on Dems

    19:08

MSNBC HIGHLIGHTS

Play All
Play All