Meet the guy some call Putin’s brain

The brutality of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine is staggering, but the ideas behind it have been plain to see. Historian Marlene Laruelle and author Benjamin Teitelbaum join Mehdi to discuss Russian political strategist Alexander Dugin.April 7, 2022
