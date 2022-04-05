Mass shootings spike in U.S.

Despite war, a pandemic, and countless other important stories, there’s still an epidemic of gun violence in America that’s slipped the headlines. After a mass shooting in Sacramento over the weekend, Pulse survivor Brandon Wolf weighs in on what actually needs to happen to stop America’s mass shootings.April 5, 2022
