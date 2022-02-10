Martin Luther King, Jr.’s real legacy

Martin Luther King, Jr. is seen as a hero today, but he was deeply vilified at the time. And his activism was heavily criticized. Dr. King’s son and daughter-in-law join Mehdi to talk about *how* we talk about him.Feb. 10, 2022
