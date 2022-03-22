Loopholes & the oligarchs who exploit them

America’s opaque financial system contains plenty of loopholes for Russian oligarchs to multiply and access their wealth internationally, despite sanctions. Author Peter Goodman and columnist & screenwriter David Sirota join Mehdi to discuss.March 22, 2022
