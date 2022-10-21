Liz Truss's Term as UK PM Didn't Even Outlast a Head of Lettuce

If you find American politics depressingly dysfunctional — and you should — cheer up! Things are just as bad across the pond in the UK, where Liz Truss resigned as prime minister after just 45 days (aka 4.1 Anthony Scaramuccis) in office. But if there’s one winner from this situation, Mehdi says, it’s the head of lettuce that outlasted her term.Oct. 21, 2022