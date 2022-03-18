Learn from U.S. mistakes, Russia could

There are several past conflicts with parallels to the Russian invasion of Ukraine, but one particular conflict that can provide lessons to both the United States and Russia is the 2003 United States invasion of Iraq. Bernie Sanders’ foreign policy adviser Matt Duss and Professor Peter Beinart join Mehdi Hasan to discuss. March 18, 2022
