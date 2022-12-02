IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

  • Trans Rights Are Under Threat Nationwide

    19:06
  • Now Playing

    Kevin McCarthy Has Bent Over Backwards To Appease the Far Right. It May Come Back to Haunt Him

    11:37
  • UP NEXT

    The Voters Stopped a GOP Red Wave — But Republicans Don't Seem to Care

    04:23

  • The Far-Right Moms Fighting the School Board Wars

    18:38

  • Progressive Rising Star on Leaving Congress

    13:35

  • Here’s Why FTX Collapsed — and Why it Matters

    18:05

  • Inside China’s Draconian 'Zero-Covid' Policy

    13:40

  • The Hypocrisy of the GOP’s Obsession with ‘Groomers’

    04:07

  • Trump's Problematic Dinner With Ye and Nick Fuentes

    16:37

  • Sinema's Power Over Senate Dems May Be Nearing End

    12:04

  • Will Global Protests for Women's Rights Be Enough to Overturn Iran's Regime?

    10:18

  • More U.S. Officials Now Push Diplomacy in Russia-Ukraine War Weeks After Backlash To Progressive Calls

    14:21

  • Two Muslim Women Make History in Georgia Politics

    08:47

  • The Conservative SCOTUS Has Lost All Legitimacy

    17:51

  • The Roots of Rise in Anti-LGBTQ Violence

    12:30

  • The Hypocrisy Surrounding Religion and Politics

    10:46

  • Nancy Pelosi's Legacy

    12:13

  • GOP Redistricting is Undermining Democracy in State Legislatures

    09:37

  • Elon Musk's Twitter is Imploding

    14:39

  • Has the Media Learned from Its Mistakes Covering Trump?

    14:25

The Mehdi Hasan Show

Kevin McCarthy Has Bent Over Backwards To Appease the Far Right. It May Come Back to Haunt Him

11:37

Republicans take control of the House in about a month, and if you thought they would tackle “kitchen table issues” like the economy and public safety, think again. The man behind that con: Kevin McCarthy, coddled the fringe of the GOP in the hope that he’d be speaker. MSNBC political analyst Julián Castro and Lincoln Project senior adviser Tara Setmayer join Mehdi to discuss.Dec. 2, 2022

  • Trans Rights Are Under Threat Nationwide

    19:06
  • Now Playing

    Kevin McCarthy Has Bent Over Backwards To Appease the Far Right. It May Come Back to Haunt Him

    11:37
  • UP NEXT

    The Voters Stopped a GOP Red Wave — But Republicans Don't Seem to Care

    04:23

  • The Far-Right Moms Fighting the School Board Wars

    18:38

  • Progressive Rising Star on Leaving Congress

    13:35

  • Here’s Why FTX Collapsed — and Why it Matters

    18:05

MSNBC HIGHLIGHTS

Play All
Play All