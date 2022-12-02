Kevin McCarthy Has Bent Over Backwards To Appease the Far Right. It May Come Back to Haunt Him

Republicans take control of the House in about a month, and if you thought they would tackle “kitchen table issues” like the economy and public safety, think again. The man behind that con: Kevin McCarthy, coddled the fringe of the GOP in the hope that he’d be speaker. MSNBC political analyst Julián Castro and Lincoln Project senior adviser Tara Setmayer join Mehdi to discuss.Dec. 2, 2022