Ketanji Brown Jackson’s excellence displayed

Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson’s grueling Supreme Court nomination hearings have come to a close. Slate’s Dahlia Lithwick and Civil Rights Attorney Charles Coleman join Mehdi Hasan to reflect on the past four days of testimony.March 25, 2022
UP NEXT
Mehdi Hasan introduces you to Putin’s favorite fascist philosopher
08:05
Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas hospitalized with flu-like symptoms
00:46
Sen. Warren is glad Joe Biden is dealing with Russia right now
10:31
Many Americans don’t hear the ‘democracy in danger’ alarm
05:36
Bob Saget dies at age 65
00:15
Nikole Hannah-Jones: GOP education assault is out of the fascist playbook