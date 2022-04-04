KBJ’s confirmation moves forward after split cmte. vote
Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson could make history as the first Black woman on the Supreme Court by Friday. But Republicans on the Judiciary Committee did everything they could to stop her nomination from advancing, even if they’d voted to support her before. Former Democratic Senator Russ Feingold (who sat on the Senate Judiciary Committee long enough to see four Supreme Court Justices confirmed) joins Mehdi to discuss Judge Jackson’s confirmation.April 4, 2022
