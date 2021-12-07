IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

The Mehdi Hasan Show

Julián Castro on Biden’s immigration-policy mixed message

07:39

Forced by a court order, U.S. officials relaunched Trump’s “Remain in Mexico” policy. So what’s the Biden administration’s plan on immigration, and how will it live up to the promise of being better than the last guy? Julián Castro weighs in.Dec. 7, 2021

