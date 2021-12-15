Joyce White Vance undercuts Mark Meadows’ privilege claim
08:08
Mark Meadows could be the first presidential chief of staff to go to prison since Watergate. As Congress holds a contempt vote and his texts and emails trickle out, how do his claims of executive privilege hold up? Joyce White Vance breaks it down.Dec. 15, 2021
