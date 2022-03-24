Is Russia’s Ukraine invasion a genocide?

Governments are extremely reluctant to label conflicts as genocides since it’s a legal term that invokes consequences. Genocide historian Waitman Wade Boern joins Mehdi Hasan to discuss the past reluctancy and Zelenskyy’s current claims that the Russian invasion is, in fact, a genocide. March 24, 2022
